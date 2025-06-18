Artist to Transform Salvaged Leisure Centre Glass for City Centre Project

Glass salvaged from the former Newport Centre is set to become an integral part of the city’s new leisure and wellbeing facility.

Thanks to the skill and artistry of a specialist company, the waste glass will be transformed into key details in the new building in the city centre.

Award-winning designer Dr Tyra Oseng-Rees explained:

“In total, around 100 square metres have been salvaged from the old leisure centre and some of the glass has already been collected and is now at the studio, where it is undergoing research and development. “The fused recycled glass material that is made is a unique, sustainable material made entirely from waste glass. It doesn’t look or behave like traditional glass—it's often compared to stone or marble. “We're currently exploring possibilities for colours, patterns, textures for the use of it as a decorative or aesthetic application. The material could be integrated into interior features such as a backlit reception desk, privacy screens, or decorative wall cladding.”

Based in Wales, Dr Oseng-Rees is known for her commitment to sustainability through innovative design using recycled glass. With a PhD in material development and the aesthetics of fused recycled glass, Tyra transforms waste glass from demolition sites, construction, and bottles into striking, sustainable artworks.

She is the founder of Oseng-Rees Reflection Ltd, a consultancy and design studio creating bespoke fused recycled glass pieces for architectural and interior installations.

Her work has received wide recognition, including being named winner of the Surface Design Award with exterior surface of the year 2025, and she was a finalist for the Net Hero Award at the 2025 Small Awards.

Councillor Emma Corten, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for culture and communications, said:

“Using former materials from the old leisure centre is fantastic for so many reasons. “It is very fitting that the glass is being repurposed for the new centre which will be meeting very high environmental standards but it also provides a link between the new centre to the old one, which many people remember fondly. “I’m looking forward to hearing what the glass will be used for and watching as work progresses to transform them into beautiful works that will decorate our new centre.

Work began on the construction of the new centre earlier this year.

Due to be opened to the public next year, the new centre will include a modern leisure pool, with elements including a “lazy river”, slides and play equipment, as well as a teaching pool for children’s swimming lessons and exercise sessions.

It will also have modern changing facilities, a café and relaxation area, fitness suite and large active space for community use, group activities and children’s birthday parties.

The new centre is expected to be among the UK’s first net zero facility of its kind, powered entirely by electricity from renewable sources.

More than 55 per cent of the costs are being met by external funding including the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme and from the UK Government.