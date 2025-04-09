Archives Help Trace Roots of Local Butcher’s Family Business

A North Wales butcher's shop has worked with archivists at North East Wales Archives to research some key dates as part of a rebranding project.

John Jones Butchers of Ruthin asked the archivists to help them as they sought to overhaul their shop front and create a new logo. The business wanted a fresh modern look but also wanted to include design elements that create a sense of continuity and respect for the business' traditions.

One of the design features to be included in the new logo was a date of establishment. Will Jones, who is the fifth-generation butcher in the family, asked North East Wales Archives for help in finding out how long John Jones Butchers has been part of the community in Ruthin.

Sarah Roberts, Lead Archivist at North East Wales Archives, said:

“Family businesses often stretch back through generations with trades and skills passed down from parents to their children, as well as stories of the business in the communities they serve. “We were happy to help Will Jones piece together his family history, with the help of some family notes that they had collected over the years, including photographs of gravestones and copies of census records.”

From these records the archivists were able to date the business to the year 1921. The original butcher, John Jones born in Ruthin in 1867, appeared on the 1921 census for the first time as a butcher. He became a butcher at some point between 1913 and 1921 and originally had a shop at his home in Mwrog Street. He later took over the existing shop on Clwyd Street.

Like many family histories there are still questions that still need answering, such as the exact year John Jones became a butcher, when the business moved from Clwyd Street and why the original John Jones changed jobs from working in the local soda works to butchery in his late 40s or early 50s.

Councillor Emrys Wynne, Lead Member for Welsh Language, Culture and Heritage, said: