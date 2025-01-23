APS Brings Construction Mental Health Campaign to the Welsh Parliament

The Association for Project Safety (APS) continued its UK-wide campaign to promote mental health and wellbeing within the construction industry, taking its message to the Welsh Parliament (Senedd Cymru) in Cardiff.

Whilst the overall social stigma related to mental health has been largely reduced with employers now offering staff a raft of support interventions, The Association for Project Safety (APS) remains steadfastly committed to seek greater awareness and understanding on the range of issues which accounts for 24% of all ill health in the construction sector and to compel the industry to consider mental health in a similar vein to physical health.

Having successfully launched its campaign at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, last November, APS took its message to Y Senedd on Tuesday 14th January.

An invited audience made up of APS members in South Wales, local construction companies, cross-party MS members from the Welsh Parliament and representatives from local mental health charities gathered to hear the event host, senior former Labour Minister John Griffiths MS from the Welsh Labour Group, speak of the need for employers and individuals to prioritise mental health awareness and provide support where it is needed.

He comments:

“Addressing the stigma of poor mental health and promoting positive mental wellbeing across workplaces has never been more important. We need to focus on the great work carried out by APS and its focus on construction. In doing so, we can work towards a mindset change needed to improve workplace mental health.”

The event also heard from guest speaker, Dylan Skelhorn – a former Solid Fuel Heating Engineer who sustained life changing injuries following a fall from height 15 years ago. Since his slow mental and physical health recovery, Dylan has been working as a motivational safety speaker, sharing his story to try and prevent others having life-changing accidents.

Dylan is involved in projects to prevent Working at Height injuries and deaths and is a harsh reminder to those in all industries and at every level that unfortunately these incidents are still happening today

Andrew Leslie, CEO, The Association for Project Safety, believes the construction industry is sitting on a mental-health time-bomb that requires a collegiate approach.

“Across society, there is a growing awareness of the benefits to discuss mental health issues, but this societal change is taking time to filter through the construction industry. “Asking for help and opening up about feelings and emotions are not things that come naturally to many of those working in construction. The sad truth is that large numbers of workers will never approach their employer, or even an independent service, to seek support about their mental health. This is especially true of older workers, who are not as comfortable talking about their emotions as newer recruits into the industry. “This is why we are taking these events to the seats of power across the United Kingdom to promote positive mental health across the construction sector and let our politicians see what needs to be achieved.”

APS plans to hold its next event at The Palace of Westminster in early summer.