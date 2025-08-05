Approval for £18.8m Advanced Wireless Project to Boost North Wales’ Digital Economy

North Wales is set to accelerate its digital transformation following the recent approval of the Full Business Case for the Advanced Wireless project by Ambition North Wales.

The project, to be funded by the North Wales Growth Deal, will deliver a capital grant scheme supporting investment in advanced wireless technologies across both private and public sectors over the next four years.

With a total budget of £18.8 million, the project will promote economic growth, sustainability, and job creation by encouraging businesses and organisations across the region to adopt innovative wireless solutions. These include 5G mobile private networks, 4G/5G Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Wi-Fi 6/7 networks, and Industry 4.0 applications, aligned with the UK Wireless Infrastructure Strategy.

This initiative forms a key part of Ambition North Wales’ broader Digital Connectivity Programme, which focuses on delivering high-quality, affordable digital access across the region. It complements other major projects, such as 4G+, which address mobile coverage and low power wide area networks.

The economic benefits are expected to be significant, with an objective of creating between 315 and 380 new jobs and generating between £130 million and £158 million in additional Gross Value Added (GVA) for North Wales by 2036. The scheme also aims to attract a total investment of between £37 million and £46 million.

Cllr Nia Jeffreys, Lead Member for Ambition North Wales’s Digital Connectivity Programme and Leader, Cyngor Gwynedd, said:

“Advanced wireless technologies are essential for boosting productivity, innovation, and competitiveness across North Wales. The approval of this full business case means we can now support organisations across the region to invest in digital infrastructure suitable for the future. This will benefit businesses and public services throughout North Wales and create new jobs for the region which is something to be welcomed.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“The approval of this £18.8 million investment marks a key moment for North Wales’ digital future. Advanced wireless technologies will not only strengthen connectivity across our towns and rural communities, but unlock new opportunities for innovation and economic growth. “The Welsh Government is proud to support a programme that positions North Wales at the forefront of the UK’s digital infrastructure strategy.”

Wales Office Minister Dame Nia Griffth said:

“To boost productivity, it is vital that businesses and communities have the right digital infrastructure. “This investment from the UK and Welsh Governments via the North Wales Growth deal is another step forward in our central mission to kickstart economic growth, create good jobs and unlock opportunities for people across Wales.”

The project reflects both UK and Welsh Government strategies that promote digital connectivity as an enabler of economic prosperity, sustainability, and social well-being. The project will also ensure North Wales meets UK government targets for gigabit-capable broadband and high-bandwidth mobile coverage along key transport corridors, including the A55, A483, and A5.

Over the next four years, the scheme will support up to 200 businesses and public sector users across North Wales to adopt advanced wireless technologies, to build a more resilient and competitive digital market.