Appointment of Chair Designate to Lead the Council of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David

At a recent meeting of the Council of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, the appointment of Emlyn Dole as the Chair-Designate of the governing body was approved.

Emlyn Dole will succeed the Venerable Randolph Thomas, who will retire after nine years at the helm, following a period working alongside him in the role.

Emlyn Dole is well known as the former leader of Carmarthenshire County Council who was responsible for the Council's corporate vision and strategy. In his role as a leader, he was one of the main architects of the Swansea Bay City Deal* along with the Council's success in attracting Levelling Up funding from the UK Government.

The Venerable Randolph Thomas said:

“It is a pleasure for the University Council to approve the appointment of Emlyn Dole as the new Chair-Designate. Emlyn is an experienced leader who has been responsible for leading some of the most transformative projects in south-west Wales. He is a skilled communicator who will be a great asset to the University as it navigates a new and exciting period in its distinguished history”.

Emlyn Dole said on his appointment:

“I consider it a privilege and an honour to be approved as Chair-Designate of the Council. My hope and intention in undertaking this role is to use my experience as a Leader to the advantage and benefit of an organisation that is dear to my heart. The position and influence of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David in our society is considerable and the opportunity to lead, to promote and to extend the breadth of the vision that is already in place is a completely exciting one. “I am very aware that I am stepping into the significant shoes of my predecessor the Venerable Randolph Thomas and I am grateful to him for all his work and his energetic dedication. My intention is very simply to ensure that the University continues to succeed and deserve its rightful place as an enterprising and successful institution in its mission to transform education in Wales and thereby, of course, transform the lives of the people and the communities that it serves here in Wales and further afield”.

Emlyn Dole will join the University Council immediately and will spend a period of time working alongside the current Chair, The Venerable Randolph Thomas, in the first instance.