Applications Open in Pembrokeshire for UK Community Renewal Fund

Bids can now be made to the new UK Community Renewal Fund for projects taking place in Pembrokeshire.

The Fund was announced by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the budget last month and will be administered nationally by the Ministry of Housing Communities & Local Government and at a local level by local authorities.

The Fund opened for bids for Pembrokeshire projects on Thursday 1st April.

The Fund aims to support people and communities most in need across the UK, creating opportunities to trial new approaches and innovative ideas at the local level.

A range of project applicants, including but not limited to voluntary and community sector organisations, will be able to submit bids to the Council. The best will be sent to the Ministry for appraisal and, hopefully, approval.

The Fund will support projects that involve investment in skills, local businesses or communities and places or which support people into employment.

The application documents, which should be read carefully are available on the Council website at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/uk-community-renewal-fund.

The deadline for applications is 7am on Tuesday, 4th May 2021.

Applications must be completed electronically and submitted to [email protected]

All local authorities are able to submit a prioritised shortlist of bids from their area up to a maximum value of £3m for 2021/22 only.

The final list of priority bids must be submitted by the County Council to the Ministry of Housing Communities & Local Government by 18th June and funding decisions will be announced by the Ministry in late July.