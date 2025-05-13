Applications Open for Shared Apprenticeship Scheme in Pembrokeshire

Limited places are available for an award-winning programme offering a gateway into a construction career.

Cyfle Building Skills is accepting applications for its Shared Apprenticeship Scheme in the Pembrokeshire region – with just 10 places available for motivated individuals looking to kick-start a career in the construction industry.

The award-winning scheme enables young people and career changers to gain valuable hands-on experience while studying towards a recognised vocational qualification. Through a shared apprenticeship model, participants rotate between a number of reputable local construction employers, gaining a wide range of real-world skills and on-site experience alongside one-day-a-week college learning.

To help interested candidates find out more, Cyfle’s Pembrokeshire Coordinator, Paul Falzon, will be hosting a drop-in information session at The Corner Room, Haverhub, The Old Post Office, 12 Quay Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 1BG, on Wednesday 21 May 2025, between 09:00 and 13:00. No appointment is necessary.

Now in its 12th year, the Shared Apprenticeship Scheme has supported nearly 1,000 apprentices across South West Wales. Apprentices have the opportunity to specialise in a wide range of trades, including bricklaying, plastering, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, painting and decorating, maintenance/multi-skilling, and technical roles.

The scheme offers an ideal route into the industry, with around 90% of apprentices securing full-time employment upon completion. Backed by local construction businesses and supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, it helps meet the growing demand for skilled workers while offering a flexible and supportive path for those entering the sector. The scheme plays a key role in developing a future workforce for the construction industry, ensuring young people and career changers alike have the skills, knowledge, and experience to thrive.

Paul Falzon, Pembrokeshire Coordinator for Cyfle Building Skills, said:

“This scheme has helped hundreds of young people across South West Wales take their first steps into the construction industry, and we’re excited to be expanding opportunities here in Pembrokeshire. Whether you’re a school leaver, career changer, or simply someone who enjoys hands-on work, I’d encourage you to come along to the drop-in session or get in touch. It could be the start of something great.”

Applications for the Pembrokeshire Shared Apprenticeship Scheme close at the end of June 2025. Those interested are encouraged to apply early due to limited availability.

In addition, contractors in the Pembrokeshire region who are interested in supporting the scheme by offering placements are encouraged to get in touch. For more information, or to express interest, please contact Paul Falzon directly on 07799 716 567 or paul.falzon@sky.com.