Applications Open for Charities to get Support from Community Fund

Hafren Dyfrdwy is supporting local groups throughout Powys and Wrexham with £50,000 of grant funding being made available through its Community Fund.

The fund will re-open once again allowing charities to apply for grants to cover essential core costs such as rent, management, administration, energy and utility bills and staffing.

Following years of stretched resources, non-profit organisations providing vital support for residents in the Hafren Dyfrdwy region, especially those most vulnerable, who are finding it financially difficult to maintain their activities, can apply to be considered for a grant of between £2,000 and £10,000 for one year to help them get through these challenging times.

Since 2021, Hafren Dyfrdwy has awarded more than £149,000 to 21 inspiring community causes across the area it covers.

Organisations supported with their core costs through last year’s Fund include Home-Start Wrexham, Bro Ddyfi Advice Centre, UAreUK and Age Cymru Powys.

James Jesic, Hafren Dyfrdwy Managing Director, said:

“We knew there was a huge need for core funding when we opened applications last year and this is exactly why we have made a further £50,000 available for organisations across our region to apply for. “We have helped so many groups with funding since the Community Fund launched, which meant that they could be out in the local communities delivering their services and we hope this latest round of funding has the same positive impact.”

This year’s Hafren Dyfrdwy Community Fund will stay open until £50,000 has been awarded.

Grants from the Hafren Dyfrdwy Community Fund are available to non-profit organisations that are delivering vital services that improve the wellbeing of communities in the Hafren Dyfrdwy region.

To find out more about the criteria, how to apply or to get in touch visit here.