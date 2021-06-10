Anwyl Partnerships Appoint New Managing Director

Mike Nevitt has been appointed as Managing Director of Anwyl Partnerships.

The established industry figure will take over the reins from Tom Anwyl, who continues in a Group Director role.

Mike is now in place and will assume full operational control of the Partnerships’ business.

Mike commented:

“Anwyl Partnerships has a proud history and is a brand that is synonymous with quality, trust and guaranteed delivery. For me, this role is not only a great opportunity, but a huge challenge within a fantastic and thriving business.” “The business has without doubt carved a solid reputation within the affordable/social housing and extra care sector in the North West and North Wales, and it is these solid foundations on which we aim to grow the company further still.” “Anwyl Partnerships is growing at an exceptional rate and part of my role will be to manage that growth, ensuring we retain the many positive virtues we have become associated with. I will also begin to review procedures and processes, as well as the supply chain, whilst developing relationships with existing customers and forging new partnerships.”

A bricklayer by trade, Mike has travelled through the industry ranks, working at senior levels with BAM and Pochin plc, prior to assuming Board Director roles at both Bardsley Construction and Mulbury Homes.

Mike continued:

“I look forward to working closely with the senior team across the business to ensure we continue to deliver an unrivalled service from design through to completion. We’ll maintain a focus on land led opportunities, as well as framework contracts with our end user partners. We will also consolidate our position within North Wales whilst driving awareness across the North West further still, creating new opportunities that fit well with the business model.”

Tom Anwyl added: