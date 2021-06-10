Compass Cymru Launches Partnership with FareShare Cymru

Compass Cymru has announced a new surplus food partnership with Cardiff-based food charity, FareShare Cymru.

This partnership will encourage Compass’ sites across Wales to donate surplus food to communities in need. Projects which receive food from FareShare Cymru include community centres, foodbanks and homeless shelters. The food FareShare Cymru distributes – such as fresh fruit, veg, meat and non-perishable items including pasta and tins – is surplus, but still good to eat and would otherwise go to waste.

Launched as a distinct business in April 2021, Compass Cymru is part of Compass Group UK & Ireland, the UK's largest food and support services firm. Compass Group UK & Ireland has worked alongside FareShare UK on a national level since 2014, and last year 235 tonnes of food was saved by Compass, enough to make 558,762 meals. Of this, over 7,000 meals were redistributed to Welsh charities.

Managing Director, Compass Cymru, Jane Byrd, said:

“This is an excellent cause, and is something I feel really passionate about. I’m particularly excited about taking an existing relationship that we have with the Group and driving it forward in Wales: getting Welsh food from Welsh suppliers to Welsh people in need.”

Sarah Germain, Manager of FareShare Cymru, said:

“Since the outbreak of Covid-19 we have more than doubled the amount of food distributed each week. This partnership with Compass Cymru comes at a crucial time and we look forward to working with them to ensure good surplus food gets onto the plates of those in Wales who need it most.”

This partnership is line with Compass’ commitment to reduce food waste. As a business, it has identified a three-pronged approach to minimise waste. This includes:

Prevention; to reduce the amount of food waste that goes unsold/uneaten.

Recovery; to donate surplus food to people in need.

Recycling; to divert food waste from sewer and landfill.

Compass Group UK & Ireland recently announced its climate Net Zero target – the foodservice industry’s first commitment to a climate Net Zero economy. Compass’ ‘Our Climate Promise’ and Roadmap to Net Zero provide more detail on the strategy to create a sustainable food system that will deliver Net Zero by 2030, including philosophies and milestones it will champion this decade.

For more information, please visit: www.compass-group.co.uk/compass-cymru.