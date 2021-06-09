Blake Morgan Announces New Partner Promotion

Leading law firm Blake Morgan has announced the promotion of Cardiff-based lawyer Dawn Smith to Partner. Dawn, a commercial property lawyer in the firm's Property Group will take up her new position immediately.

Dawn, who joined Blake Morgan in 2016, advises clients on a wide range of real estate matters, with a particular specialism in acting for clients on large scale development and regeneration projects, as well as portfolio management and investment sales. She is highly experienced in landlord and tenant matters and regularly advises on major energy and infrastructure projects.

Philip Jardine, Blake Morgan partner and head of the firm’s Property Group, said:

“We are delighted that Dawn has been promoted to the partnership of Blake Morgan. Her promotion reflects her wide-ranging expertise and record of delivering a first-class service to clients, as well as Blake Morgan's continued commitment to developing a new generation of talent at the firm. “Dawn's appointment as a partner is richly deserved. She is an outstanding and very hard-working lawyer acting on some of our most challenging transactions and developments.”

Eve Piffaretti, head of Blake Morgan's office in Wales, said: