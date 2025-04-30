Anna Bowen Appointed to Lead the Agri Academy Senior Programme for 2025

Anna Bowen has been appointed the new leader of the Agri Academy Senior Programme 2025.

Alongside her freelance work, Anna works as a farm business consultant for The Andersons Centre. She also manages a 300-cow spring block calving dairy herd in Ceredigion. While her specialism is dairy, she has vast experience in different fields and is excited to be able to share good practice from other sectors with the Agri Academy programme. She’s previously worked within a fresh produce company, trading into the London markets via importers in Rotterdam and UK growers, the red meat sector as a beef and sheep geneticist for Signet Breeding Services to name a few.

Her success in building and managing her thriving Joint Venture dairy enterprise further fuels her enthusiasm for supporting the development of others in the industry. Anna has successfully managed to build the business from the foundation and has been able to overcome challenges and gain business resilience which she is eager to share through the tailored programme.

Some of Anna’s more recent achievements include being awarded the RABDF Dairy Industry Woman of the Year in 2024 as well as proudly becoming a trustee for the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust in 2023. Through a Nuffield scholarship, she had the opportunity to travel to 11 countries and gather innovative ideas from across the globe. These experiences have further strengthened Anna's extensive UK and international connections within the agricultural industry, links she is confident will further support successful applicants.

Anna said:

“Farming Connect has been a key part of my consultancy career. I'm eager to connect people, facilitate the sharing of ideas across different sectors, and explore exciting business opportunities together.”

Anna is enthusiastic to begin her freelance role in delivering the programme. A firm believer in ‘Controlling the controllable,' Anna is eager to share effective strategies for successfully navigating business challenges to achieving positive outcomes as well as bringing industry leading speakers to aspire and challenge as part of her programme.

Anna envisions a positive and collaborative experience for successful candidates. She aims to foster a supportive environment where participants can learn from each other and benefit from opportunities to travel overseas and gain insights from international agricultural practices.

Agri Academy 2025 applications (Senior & Junior, 16-21) close on 20 May, 2025. Visit Farming Connect website for information on eligibility criteria, information on what this year’s programme includes, and to apply.