21 May 2025
North Wales

Anglesey County Council Elects New Chair

Non Dafydd

The Isle of Anglesey County Council has chosen Councillor Non Dafydd as its new Chair.

Cllr Dafydd was first elected on to the County Council in May 2022 and is one of three county councillors serving the Canolbarth Môn ward.

Living in Llandrygarn, which is in her ward, Cllr Dafydd works as an office manager for Rhun Ap Iorwerth MS in Llangefni. She also has a small jewellery making business called Miri Mwyn.

After her nomination was supported during the Isle of Anglesey County Council's Annual Meeting, Cllr Dafydd said:

“To be elected as Chair of the Council is a great honour and I would like to thank my fellow councillors for putting their trust in me.

 

“I’ll work to the best of my ability to be a good ambassador for the county council, our island and its residents. I'm really looking forward to my year in office and I’ll carry out my civic duties with great pride.”

Councillor Dafydd Rhys Thomas, who represents the Ynys Gybi ward, was elected Vice-Chair for 2025/26.



