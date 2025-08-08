Anglesey Council to Showcase Services and Opportunities at Anglesey Show

Representatives from a range of Anglesey County Council services will be on hand at the Anglesey Show to share how their work is helping to shape the island’s future.

Guided by the Council Plan 2023–28, the authority’s goal is to “create an Anglesey that is healthy and prosperous where people can thrive”.

The two-day event, taking place on 12 and 13 August at Mona near Gwalchmai, is one of the island’s biggest annual gatherings.

The county council’s marquee is located on stand D11. There, visitors can learn more about their economic development work, including the Freeport scheme.

There will be an opportunity to learn more about employment opportunities provided by the council through valuable schemes such as Dyfodol Môn – which gives graduates the opportunity to follow a career – and Denu Talent, which offers work experience. Both schemes reinforce the Council’s aim of being the employer of choice for young people and residents.

Members of the Anglesey Urdd Eisteddfod’s Executive Committee will also be at the marquee as they continue to raise funds to host the unique Welsh festival in 2026. Hoodies, t-shirts and other merchandise will be available to buy.

Information will be available on the Welsh Government’s Ffermio Bro scheme, launched by the Welsh Government on 1 April 2025 to support projects to improve nature and the environment in National Parks and National Landscapes (formerly Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty) across Wales.

The council will showcase services including Oriel Môn, Anglesey Archives, Teulu Môn, and the County’s Libraries, with staff on hand to offer advice on fostering and adoption. Broadcasting live from outside the marquee, MônFM will once again join the event.

Sports activities, craft workshops, and and staff from the Housing Service will also be providing advice and support to Council tenants, while the Môn Actif leisure team will host the showground’s sports area. Next door, the Anglesey Dementia Hub – Age Friendly stand (D12) will provide information and guidance on ageing well.

The Leader of the County Council, Councillor Gary Pritchard, said:

“A wide range of our services will be present on the council’s stand during both days of the show. Once again, our presence will be an opportunity to demonstrate how we are working on behalf of local residents and communities. “The Council Plan is crucial as we work on behalf of Anglesey. We continue to provide an extensive range of quality services on behalf of the public – despite facing increasing financial challenges. At its core is our desire to continue to work with residents and our partners to ensure the best possible services, improve the quality of life for all and create opportunities for future generations.” “We look forward to attending the Show, which is without doubt, one of the biggest events in the Anglesey calendar, and wish the organisers, those competing or those with trade stands all the best over the two days.”

Anglesey County Council Chief Executive, Dylan J Williams, added: