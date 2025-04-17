Anglesey Council Launches 2025 Graduate Scheme to Develop Local Talent

Anglesey County Council has launched its Dyfodol Môn Graduate Scheme.

The scheme seeks to recruit three talented graduates into key positions within the local authority. offering them a valuable platform to develop specialist skills while contributing to projects that positively affect the local community.

Since its inception in 2022, the Dyfodol Môn programme has supported the creation of 14 roles across a wide range of council services. As the largest employer on the island, Anglesey County Council provides jobs for more than 3,000 people.

The roles available in the 2025 graduate scheme are:

Electrical Design Engineer

Economic Development Officer

Accountant

Successful applicants will enjoy a host of key benefits, including:

a competitive salary between £27,269 and £30,060 per annum.

opportunity to pursue a fully funded Master’s qualification (or equivalent) – further enhancing their professional development.

gaining experience and starting a new career with the council.

Anglesey’s Chief Executive, Dylan J. Williams, who began his career as an Economic Development and Planning trainee in 1996, explained:

“I joined the council to live and work locally, contribute positively, and to make a difference. The Dyfodol Môn programme is playing a vital role in creating opportunities for young people across the Island. Through traineeships, apprenticeships, and now graduate roles, we are providing meaningful local opportunities that combine practical experience with academic and professional development.”

Council Leader, Cllr Gary Pritchard, added:

“The Dyfodol Môn programme represents an exciting step towards providing our academic graduates with an opportunity to work on Ynys Môn. The scheme will also provide a good opportunity for graduates who wish to return to work and live on Anglesey. “As the Island’s largest employer, we are committed to support graduates by providing career pathways that foster skill development and empower individuals to drive positive change on Ynys Môn. We would encourage applications from graduates who are passionate about making a meaningful and lasting contribution to our Island’s communities.”

The deadline for applications is: 19/05/2025.

For more information about the ‘Dyfodol Môn’ Graduate Scheme and how to apply visit: Job details