Anglesey Council Hosts First Betsi Cadwaladr Drop-In to Discuss Local Issues

Anglesey Council has welcomed Integrated Health Community directors from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board for the first in a series of ‘drop-in’ sessions.

The team from BCUHB met Ynys Môn councillors as part of a new initiative being replicated across North Wales. The initiative will also see senior executives of the Health Board attend the council’s scrutiny committee.

Paul Andrew, BCUHB’s Integrated Health Community Director of Operations (West), said:

“The new ‘drop-in’ sessions are designed to give all councillors an opportunity to raise issues in their local area with managers responsible for those services. It’s also a chance for the Health Board to share details on how services are being improved. “Ynys Môn was the first local authority to host a session as the Health Board plans to repeat the exercise with the other five North Wales councils in the months to come. It is hoped that the next Ynys Môn session will take place in about six months.”

The visit was welcomed by the council’s Children, Young People and Families portfolio holder, Councillor Dyfed Jones, who is also an Independent Member on the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

Cllr Jones said:

“We were pleased, as councillors, to welcome colleagues from BCUHB. The visit provided an important opportunity to discuss health related issues which have been brought to our attention by Anglesey residents. Their commitment to attending relevant scrutiny committee meetings will also allow us to provide constructive feedback in respect of health matters to support high service delivery standards.”

He added:

“We also welcome a firm commitment to improving communication and understanding to promote collaboration and partnership working in overlapping service areas.”

Taking part in the session on behalf of the Health Board were Paul Andrew, Integrated Health Community Director of Operations (West); Chris Couchman, Associate Director of Primary Care; Sharon Jones-Bullock, Head of Nursing (West); and Dr Nia Hughes, Primary Care Medical Director (West).