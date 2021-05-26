AMPLYFI Named One of UK’s Best Tech Companies to Work For

AI-powered Insights Automation platform AMPLYFI has been named as one of the best companies to work for in the UK by industry experts.

Achieving a Best Companies™ 1 star rating, the Cardiff Headquartered AMPLYFI was listed as one of the top 100 companies in the UK and one of the top 50 tech companies.

Access to talent is routinely referenced as one of the biggest challenges facing the tech sector, and therefore recruitment in the industry is fiercely competitive. Coupled with the demand for AI skills more than doubling since 2017*, being an attractive employer is crucial for any growing tech business.

Each year Best Companies compiles its list across the UK, mainly basing its score on an anonymous employee survey. The survey looks at a range of factors, including leadership, wellbeing, work-life balance and pay. Each business is then rated on a scale of 1 to 1000, with the very top companies being awarded either ‘One to Watch, One Star acknowledged as ‘very good’, Two Stars as ‘outstanding’ and Three stars as ‘World-Class'.

Chief People Officer at AMPLYFI, Rony Seamons, said he was delighted to have been listed on their very first application;