Ammanford Firm Expands Manufacturing Capacity with £290,000 Support

Ammanford-based LSN Diffusion, which manufactures specialised powders for use in the engineering sector, is expanding its operations and creating new jobs thanks to significant support from the Welsh Government.

The company, which employs more than 100 staff from its base in Cilyrychen Llandybie, exports its nickel, cobalt and iron based powders to customers worldwide, including a cohort of blue chip businesses around the world.

The Welsh Government is providing more than £290,000 from its Economy Futures Fund to help future-proof operations at LSN Diffusion, with the company investing £3 million in new facilities and state-of-the-art processes.

The move will see manufacturing capacity expanded to meet increased demand, underpinning existing jobs and creating a further 20 roles.

Philip Allnatt, managing director at LSN Diffusion, said:

“LSN Diffusion growth has been driven through continual investment in R&D usually in close collaboration with high-tech businesses and universities. Demand growth necessitates investment in manufacturing and associated equipment adding high quality employment opportunities. Welsh Government support is most appreciated.”

Economy Minister Ken Skates said: