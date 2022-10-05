AML Fines for Estate Agents Increase by 980% in a Year

Sector data analysis and insight by Credas Technologies, the leading identity verification checks provider, reveals that while overall anti-money laundering fines have declined by almost -19% in the past year, the sum of fines being issued to estate agents has increased by 980%, totalling £772,618 in 2021/22.

The UK Government has made it a legal obligation for the business sectors defined by the Money Laundering Regulations – such as estate agents, accountants, financial service businesses, and solicitors – to register for anti-money laundering (AML) supervision from HMRC, officially known as Economic Crime Supervision.

If a business covered by these regulations is deemed to have insufficient AML practices, monitoring, and precautions in place, HMRC is able to issue significant fines.

The latest analysis of the data by Credas Technologies shows that the total sum of fines in the UK has fallen by -18.8% annually, down from £3 million in 2020/21 to £2.5 million in 2021/22.

Despite this overall drop, two particular industries have seen enormous increases in fines: Accountancy Service Providers have seen fines increase by 1,083% in the past year, while fines for Estate Agency Businesses have gone up by 980%, reaching £772,618 in the last year.

However, not only are these sectors some of the most vulnerable and high risk industries, but previous analysis by Credas Technologies found that the estate agency leads the way when it comes to new AML registrations and the sector accounts for a sizable proportion of all AML registered businesses. As a result, a higher level of fines issued is only to be expected given the sectors greater acceptance of AML compliance.

What’s more, the total sum of fines issued to estate agency businesses since the start of the pandemic (2020 to 2022) is actually 41% lower than the total sum of fines issued in the two years prior (2018 to 2019).

In the two years prior to the pandemic, the sector paid a total of £8.215m, but in the last two years, this has fallen to just over £4m.

The only industry to have seen the total sum of fines increase during the pandemic is accountancy, up by 483%.

Tim Barnett, CEO of Credas Technologies says: