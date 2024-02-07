Ambitious Business Growth Programme to Elevate 75 Regional Firms in the Cardiff Capital Region

Jointly funded by Cardiff Capital Region and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the intention for the Programme is to deliver targeted support to 75 selected businesses wanting to scale-up across the ten Local Authorities within the Region, focussing on (but not exclusively) the priority sectors of Fintech, Green Industries, MedTech, Cybersecurity, Compound Semiconductors, and Creative Industries.

Businesses in the region looking to apply need to complete an expression of interest form HERE

Participants will experience a two-day immersive training workshop with renowned experts from Grant Thornton, Cardiff Metropolitan University and Business in Focus, covering strategic planning, sales mastery, talent management, operational efficiency, and financial acumen.

As well as high level teaching, there will be collaboration, peer learning, and mentorship with the opportunity to network with like-minded entrepreneurs, share experiences, and tap into the wisdom of seasoned business leaders.