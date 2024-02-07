Ambitious Business Growth Programme to Elevate 75 Regional Firms in the Cardiff Capital Region

The Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) is now accepting applications for its new Business Growth Programme to drive economic development across Southeast Wales, helping entrepreneurs and scale up companies.
Jointly funded by Cardiff Capital Region and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the intention for the Programme is to deliver targeted support to 75 selected businesses wanting to scale-up across the ten Local Authorities within the Region, focussing on (but not exclusively) the priority sectors of Fintech, Green Industries, MedTech, Cybersecurity, Compound Semiconductors, and Creative Industries.
Businesses in the region looking to apply need to complete an expression of interest form HERE
Participants will experience a two-day immersive training workshop with renowned experts from Grant Thornton, Cardiff Metropolitan University and Business in Focus, covering strategic planning, sales mastery, talent management, operational efficiency, and financial acumen.
As well as high level teaching, there will be collaboration, peer learning, and mentorship with the opportunity to network with like-minded entrepreneurs, share experiences, and tap into the wisdom of seasoned business leaders.
Cllr Lis Burnett, Leader of The Vale of Glamorgan, said:
“Cardiff Capital Region’s Business Growth Programme is more than just individual business expansion. It’s about building a stronger, more prosperous future for the entire Region, by enabling growth, creating jobs, and fostering sustainable economic development.”
The programme offers an additional fast track opportunity. The top 12 participants out of the initial cohort will be selected to join the CCR Business Growth Accelerator, receiving even more intensive and bespoke support. Applications for the inaugural cohort are now open.