Ambition North Wales: Maximising the Benefits of Green Energy

Henry Aron, Low Carbon Energy Programme Manager for Ambition North Wales, tells Business News Wales how the region is driving low-carbon developments.

Henry’s role looks at maximising the socio-economic benefits from new low-carbon energy projects in North Wales, including those being supported through the North Wales Growth Deal’s Low Carbon Energy Programme.

“We have a variety of projects that we are linked to, including the Morlais tidal energy project,” he says, “we are also looking at using green hydrogen to decarbonise parts of our economy; we are working with Bangor University and M-Sparc on low carbon R&D activity; and with Welsh Government and Cwmni Egino to unlock developments at the Trawsfynydd site. We are also looking at enabling smart local energy systems across North Wales.”

£31m in funding was recently announced for the Morlais project, which will allow it to connect the offshore demonstration zone with the electricity grid. This will bring in investment from tidal developers, creating jobs and supply chain opportunities. Of the project, Henry says: “projects like Morlais can deliver against net zero, the energy security agenda, which has shot up the list of priorities, while also creating new jobs and positioning north Wales as a leading location for a new and emerging sector.”

