Ambition North Wales Appoints New Non-Executive Advisors

Dave Penrith and Nick Bennett have been appointed as Non-Executive Advisors to Ambition North Wales.

They bring extensive industry expertise in capital projects, governance, engineering, digital transformation, and economic development to help promote sustainable growth and attract investment to the region, the body said.

They will play a leading role as Chair and Vice-Chair in the formation of a new Business Advisory Board, which will represent businesses and employers across North Wales. Once established, the Board’s primary purpose will be to provide independent advice and constructive challenge to Ambition North Wales.

As former Global Chief Engineer at Unilever, Dave Penrith has more than 40 years’ experience as an engineer and in digital transformation. He has led Industry 4.0 initiatives, overseen the global implementation of digital twin technology in manufacturing, and advanced AI-powered systems to improve supply chain efficiency. He also played a key role in the UK Ventilator Challenge during the COVID pandemic and now advises organisations on transformation and capital projects.

Nick Bennett, currently Director of Strategic Advisory at Savills, brings a wealth of experience across public policy and economic development in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors. He has served as Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, chief executive of Community Housing Cymru, and as a special adviser to the Welsh Government. In his current role Nick has led significant regeneration initiatives across North Wales and advised on inward investment strategies.

Ambition North Wales is the operational name for the North Wales Corporate Joint Committee (CJC). A statutory regional body, it brings together six local authorities and Eryri National Park Authority to promote collaboration on economic well-being, transport and strategic planning.

Alwen Williams, Chief Executive of Ambition North Wales, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Dave and Nick to these important roles. Their combined knowledge in engineering innovation and economic strategy will help us shape a sustainable and resilient economy here in North Wales.”

Cllr Mark Pritchard, Leader of Wrexham Council and Chair of CJC, added:

“The appointment of a new Chair and Vice Chair to the Advisory Panel strengthens our ability to connect business knowledge and insight with local priorities. Their contribution will help ensure that North Wales remains competitive, attracts investment, securing opportunities across our region.”

Dave Penrith said:

“I’m passionate about using technology and innovation to create real value for communities. This role is an opportunity to bring together industry and regional priorities to build an economy that is ready for the future here in North Wales.”

Nick Bennett added:

“North Wales has strong potential for growth. I look forward to working with partners across sectors and using my experience to support investment and regeneration, and to promote inclusive prosperity for the region.”

Once established the new Advisory Board will meet bi-monthly and advise on matters relating to economic well-being, transport, and planning. Business leaders interested in joining the Business Advisory Board can contact info@ambitionnorth.wales to find out more and register their interest.