Amaya Care Homes Expands with Strategic Acquisition of Newport Care Home

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of Capel Grange Care Home in Newport, South Wales.

Built in 2009, Capel Grange is renowned for its modern amenities and welcoming care environment. The facility boasts 72 well-appointed bedrooms designed to offer the utmost comfort and convenience to its residents, with each featuring 100 per cent wet room facilities.

Previously owned by Linc Cymru Housing Association (Linc), which merged with Pobl Group in April 2024, Capel Grange was brought to market as part of a strategic divestment of Linc’s care portfolio, which also included notable facilities in Cardiff.

Following a confidential sales process with Rob Kinsman at Christie & Co, the home has been sold to Amaya Care Homes, marking the culmination of a thoughtful search for a suitable steward that aligns with the home’s values and operational philosophy.

This acquisition is part of Amaya's strategic initiative to broaden its quality care services across the region, further solidifying its commitment to excellence in residential and nursing care. This acquisition effectively doubles its representation in South Wales, following its earlier acquisition of Bryn Celyn Care Home in Maesteg in 2021.

Rajan Gupta, CEO at Amaya Care Homes, comments:

“The acquisition of Capel Grange represents a pivotal moment in our expansion strategy in South Wales. Capel Grange shares our deep commitment to high-quality, relationship-centred care. We are excited to welcome their skilled team into our family. Together, we will continue to provide exceptional care and support to our residents and their families, building on the strong community ties established by Capel Grange.”

Gary Hortop, Director of Care and Support at Linc, comments:

“Since developing Capel Grange, we have taken great pride in our role within the Newport community, providing crucial services and creating a nurturing environment for our residents. We are confident that Amaya Care Homes will continue this legacy of care and look forward to seeing the home flourish under their stewardship.”

Rob Kinsman, Regional Director – Care at Christie & Co, comments:

“It has been a privilege to facilitate this sale to Amaya Care Homes, an organisation known for its robust operational capabilities and heartfelt approach to care. We are certain that under Amaya’s management, Capel Grange will achieve new heights in service excellence.”

Capel Grange Care Home was sold for an undisclosed price.