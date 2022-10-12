Alun Williams Becomes New NEC of Coastal Housing

Swansea Building Society’s Chief Executive Officer, Alun Williams, has been named the new Non-Executive Chair of Swansea-based housing provider, Coastal Housing Group.

Alun Williams replaces outgoing Non-Executive Chair Roger Williams on the board, who steps down following his five years in the position. Alun Williams comes to the role at Coastal with vast experience of the housing and financial sectors, having recently been named as the longest currently serving CEO of a building society.

During his 21-year tenure at the helm of Swansea Building Society, it has become one of the most profitable building societies of its size in the UK, with total assets passing the £500 million mark in April 2022. Williams will now play a key role in helping decide Coastal’s strategy, advising on managing and improving its services, and helping monitor its performance in order to drive continuous improvement for the Group.

Coastal Housing Group is a not-for-profit company that develops homes and commercial premises for rental and sale. It is based at offices on Swansea High Street but covers areas across the South Wales region.

The Group was formed in 2008 through the merger of Swansea Housing Association and Dewi Sant Housing Association. It currently manages over 5,000 homes across Bridgend, Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot and Swansea, and aims to rent homes for less than tenants would expect to pay a private landlord for a similar property in the area.

In addition to renting homes, the Group also develops properties for sale through its dedicated home sales company Pennant Homes, offering affordable homeownership options like Help to Buy Wales.

Coastal is also a significant commercial landlord, providing an increasing number of commercial premises, like offices, pubs, restaurants and shops, to South Wales-based businesses, start-up entrepreneurs and national chains.

Alun Williams, new Non-Executive Chair of Coastal Housing Group, said: