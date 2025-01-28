Almost Two Thirds of People Would Trust AI to Inform Important Work Decisions

This National Productivity Week, a CIPD poll has found that almost two thirds of people (63%) would trust artificial intelligence (AI) to inform – but not make – important decisions at work. According to the poll of over 2,000 people, over a third (35%) wouldn’t trust AI to make important decisions at work, preferring to use human intelligence. Just 1% of respondents would trust AI to make important work decisions.

In response to its findings, the CIPD encourages organisations to lean into AI, which can help to boost productivity, but emphasises the need for a human-centred approach. The professional body for HR and people development is also calling on employers and HR teams to have clear, principled guidelines on AI usage at work, covering ethical practices, data security and the fair treatment of people.

This comes as the UK Government has launched the AI Opportunities Action Plan to turbocharge growth across the UK and boost AI use in public services, which has been welcomed by the CIPD.

Through comments on the poll, the CIPD also heard from business leaders and members of the HR profession who see the benefits of AI but agree there needs to be human oversight and empathy for work decisions that impact people. Others state that it depends on what the decision is, and that trust in AI needs to be built over time.

Hayfa Mohdzaini, senior policy and practice adviser for technology at the CIPD, said:

“There’s no question that AI is transforming jobs, careers and workplaces at a rapid pace. By fostering a culture of experimentation and shared learning, organisations can help employees to develop their skills and become more comfortable using new technologies. We’ve seen that AI can be used effectively to support decision-making and simplify processes, thereby freeing up time to do other things. “But as our findings suggest, human oversight is still very important and there’s a careful balance to be struck. When used alongside human judgement, and in a responsible and ethical way, AI can enhance jobs and increase productivity. “Organisations have a responsibility to have clear guidelines in place and train people on AI as needed, to ensure that no one gets left behind. It’s also essential for employers to monitor how technology is being used in their organisations and to help employees to understand the risks involved.”

The CIPD provides resources for the use and impact of AI in the workplace, available here: https://www.cipd.org/uk/topics/artificial-intelligence-workplace/