All Wales Public Sector Finance Apprenticeship Programme Announced

Audit Wales, as part of the Finance Skills Development Group, reveal new apprenticeship programme

In celebration of National Apprenticeship Week, we are delighted to announce that we’re part of a new exciting apprenticeship programme – the All Wales Public Sector Finance Apprenticeship Programme. This programme is delivered in partnership with members of the Finance Skills Development Group.

The Finance Skills Development Group are a partnership aimed at developing finance leadership skills across Wales. This group includes organisations such as Audit Wales, NHS Wales, Welsh Government and sponsored bodies, local government and the police.

The group was awarded the Public Finance Innovation Award in 2017 for its innovative model of finance training and development for graduates, to promote the value and importance of a career in public finance. The group are now looking to develop an equally innovative programme for apprentices.

The three-year programme is aimed at those individuals who want to pursue a career in finance and offers professional training with the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) from level 2 through to level 4, while working within a public sector body. The AAT training will be supplemented with further professional training including studying for a dedicated public sector finance module.

While apprentices will be employed by one of the partner organisations, the unique aspect of this programme is that apprentices will spend time with other partner bodies so experiencing the full range of finance functions and breadth of public sector delivery in Wales.

Opportunities will be available from September 2021, with further information on this new and exciting programme issued in the coming weeks.

Audit Wales will be taking part in National Apprenticeship Week, a week-long celebration of apprenticeship programmes, so if you have any general questions about our apprentice schemes or this new opportunity, do join us for our #AskAnEmployer event tomorrow, Tuesday 9 February, from 12-2pm, where we’ll be available on Twitter (@WalesAudit) to discuss the opportunity.

Auditor General, Adrian Crompton said today: