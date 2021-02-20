Aldi Updates Shoppers on Click & Collect Services Available in Wales

Aldi has issued a reminder to shoppers in Wales of the Click & Collect services now available at 26 of its Welsh stores.

In fact, the supermarket has revealed that its Click & Collect services are now within a 15-minute drive for more than half (58%) of people living in Wales, or within 25 minutes for four in five (82%).

Customers can order from a full range of groceries online at groceries.aldi.co.uk then collect them in pre-booked one-hour collection slots from the stores. Orders can be edited up until 11:50pm the day before collection.

On arrival at dedicated Click & Collect points in the store car park, customers can have their shopping brought to their cars by Aldi colleagues contact-free, in line with social distancing rules. Customers can also choose to have their shopping put into their boot by an Aldi colleague so they can collect their shopping without leaving their car.

For those choosing to shop in-store, Aldi continues to have measures in place to help customers to shop safely. These include clear signage throughout the store and a traffic light system at the entrance to ensure a safe number of people can shop at any one time, whilst maintaining social distancing.

The store also has protective screens at its checkouts, as well as sanitisation stations for customer use.

All Aldi colleagues wear face coverings in store, unless they are exempt for medical reasons. All shoppers should also follow the Government’s guidelines on face coverings, and should wear a mask when shopping in store unless they are medically exempt.

Any customer without a medical exemption that refuses to wear a mask will not be permitted to enter an Aldi store.

All stores where Click & Collect is now available in Wales:

Brecon – The Watton/Rich Way Blackwood – Blackwood Gate Retail Park Bridgend – Brackla St/Cheapside Caerphilly – Unit 12-13 Gallagher Retail Park Cardiff – Ferry Road Cardiff – Caerphilly Road Cardigan – Aberystwyth Road Carmarthen – Stephens Way Crosshands – Llandeilo Road Cwmbran – Woodside Road Ebbw Vale – The Walk Gorseinon – Millers Drive Glamorgan – Culverhouse Cross Haverfordwest – Salutation Square Holyhead – Penrhos Retail Park Llansamlet – 96 Samlet Road Llanelli – Swanfield Place Merthyr Tydfil – Plymouth Street Newport – Risca Newport – Spytty Road Pentwyn, Cardiff – Dartington Drive Pembroke Dock – Eastern Avenue Porth – Cymmer Road Port Talbot – 32-38 Commercial Road Ruthin – Denbigh Road Wrexham – Plas Coch Retail Park

As well as Click & Collect, Aldi are also trialling a rapid delivery service in partnership with Deliveroo. To find out more about the Click and Collect or Deliveroo services in your area visit: groceries.aldi.co.uk/en-GB/Grocery-Click-and-Collect or aldi.co.uk/Deliveroo