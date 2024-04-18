Airline Announces First Direct Route to Iceland from Cardiff Airport

A low-cost airline has announced a limited run of flights between Cardiff Airport and Iceland’s Keflavik airport.

PLAY will operate the first ever direct flight between the two capital cities from October 10 to November 20 2024.

The airline will operate two flights per week, usually on Mondays and Fridays. However, flights will adjust to Thursdays and Sundays during the initial week and Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the last week to accommodate two UEFA Nations League matches between Iceland vs Wales.

Earlier this year PLAY launched a self-bookable stopover option in Iceland on transatlantic routes to either the US or Canada. This feature allows travellers to spend up to 10 days in Iceland before getting their connecting flight, at no extra cost.

Einar Örn Ólafsson, PLAY CEO, said: