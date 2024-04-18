Airline Announces First Direct Route to Iceland from Cardiff Airport

A low-cost airline has announced a limited run of flights between Cardiff Airport and Iceland’s Keflavik airport.
PLAY will operate the first ever direct flight between the two capital cities from October 10 to November 20 2024.
The airline will operate two flights per week, usually on Mondays and Fridays. However, flights will adjust to Thursdays and Sundays during the initial week and Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the last week to accommodate two UEFA Nations League matches between Iceland vs Wales.
Earlier this year PLAY launched a self-bookable stopover option in Iceland on transatlantic routes to either the US or Canada. This feature allows travellers to spend up to 10 days in Iceland before getting their connecting flight, at no extra cost.
Einar Örn Ólafsson, PLAY CEO, said:
“Our new route from Cardiff to Iceland is the first direct flight between the two destinations. Not only does this mark a milestone for PLAY, but also opens up exciting possibilities for customers wanting to travel to the US and Canada at affordable prices.
“Our new Cardiff route is ideal for families seeking to explore all that Iceland has to offer during the school half-term, as well as enthusiastic football fans eager to watch Iceland vs Wales in the upcoming Nations League later this year.”