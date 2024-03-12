Agri Advisor Announces Expansion to Anglesey

Agri Advisor has recently announced a new office opening in Gaerwen, Anglesey.

They will be located in the M-SParc, Menai Science Park and will be headed up there by their newest recruit, Associate Solicitor, Tania Rowlands. Tania has worked in the legal sector for over 10 years, specialising in property law, undertaking residential, commercial, agricultural and development work.

This also comes after the announcement that Arwyn Reed is the new Managing Partner at the firm. He succeeds Dr Nerys Llewelyn Jones, founder of the business, who moves into another role at the firm after 12 years as head of the leading legal firm specialising in all aspects of rural law, which employs 45 people, and specialises in tailored legal advice for rural businesses throughout Wales and the Border Counties.

Arwyn said,

“It is really exciting to have a base for Agri Advisor in Anglesey. Having opened an office in Bala in 2022, further expansion into North Wales has been a priority for us and being able to have a base in Anglesey is an obvious choice given the strong farming connections that Gaerwen has to the farming community. We are also pleased to be partnering with M-SParc which offers an innovative and forward-looking space to be working in.” “I am really pleased to be joining Agri Advisor as they expand further. I live in Anglesey and being able to live and work in my local area is really important to me. I look forward to helping establish this base in M-SParc and to providing our services across Anglesey and North Wales” said Tania “It’s fantastic for us and the local community to be able to welcome Agri Advisor to M-SParc. Their specialist knowledge and experience will be priceless for the industry and is great news for members of our Agri Cluster.” Pryderi ap Rhisiart, Managing Director, M-SParc.

Agri Advisor is a bilingual firm which offers a range of legal services dedicated to providing specialist advice to farmers, landowners and those living rurally. As expert agricultural solicitors, the firm is able to offer specific advice to farmers and landowners directly relevant to the issues faced by their businesses.

If you have any legal issues you would like to discuss, please get in touch with our team at Agri Advisor via telephone 01248 546405 or via email [email protected]