Agency Predicts Virtual Recruitment is Here to Stay

One of the UK’s largest recruitment agencies, Smart Solutions, has seen a major shift to the use of its virtual recruitment portal since start of the Coronavirus pandemic, and predicts that this new way of processing candidates will play a large part in the future of the recruitment industry.

Since the start of the pandemic here in the UK in March 2020, as ‘safe distancing’ companies scrambled to recruit in sectors under demand, over 50% of Smart Solutions’ candidates have been registered through their remote application process.

Their virtual recruitment portal allows applicants to apply for roles and go through the full recruitment process remotely, from the safety of their own home. Applicants can now send scanned documents or a photo of documents for checks using email, rather than sending originals or attending an office-based interview. In addition, further checks and interviews can now be carried out over video calls.

Smart Solutions’ remote registration platform boasts 100% compliance, as Smart Solutions conduct weekly compliance checks on all remotely registered workers to ensure that the prescribed right to work checks were undertaken correctly.

Since March, the company has experienced a huge surge in demand for the speedy recruitment of workers, especially within the waste and recycling, logistics and food retail sectors. As part of this increased demand, they have also seen a significant uptake in employers managing the booking of workers virtually, through their workforce management platform.

Rob Webb, CEO of Smart Solutions, said:

“While no one could have predicted the events of 2020, and the changes the recruitment industry would have to make in order to keep staff and applicants safe, it is clear to see that many changes will be here to stay. “The success of our remote registrations has been down to the speed at which we were able to adapt to the Government’s changing guidance for employers carrying out right to work checks during the pandemic. Our technology now enables the full process to be managed online, from the registration, interview, candidate right to work and validation, through to timesheet approval and payroll. “The safety of our staff, candidates and clients is of paramount importance to us, and so if we can ensure the same levels of service and compliance as before, all while limiting the need for physical contact, I certainly think this is very positive step forward for us as a company, and a trend that will be seen throughout the entire industry.”

Established in 2007, Smart Solutions is a pan European recruitment firm that provides large-scale workforce solutions.