Afallen Welcomes New Partner to Accelerate Growth in Energy Sector

Afallen has expanded its partnership to include renewable energy and offshore development consultancy Venn Associates.

The appointment is part of Afallen’s continuing growth strategy. Venn Associates is the first new Partner since the company was founded in 2018.

Commenting on the appointment, Joseph Kidd, founder of Venn Associates said:

“I am delighted Venn Associates has joined forces with the Afallen team after working with them on a number of sustainability and renewable energy projects over recent years. I am looking forward to being part of a forward thinking team, focussed on helping Wales deliver its net zero ambitions and maximising value for Wales.”

Joseph will join the three existing Partners, Mari Arthur, David Clubb and Peter Trott to strengthen Wales’ leading sustainability partnership. Joseph brings a wealth of project development and project management experience, as well as significant expertise in the offshore renewables sector in Wales.

The addition of Venn Associates will also expand Afallen’s network of associates and presence across Wales. Afallen works across Wales with a team of associates leading in their own sectors, keeping profits local and helping to keep skilled people working on projects in Wales.

Peter Trott feels Venn Associates will add value to existing clients and projects especially work on decarbonisation:

“Afallen aims to keep work, skills and profit in Wales and to help to grow stronger economies across all regions. We have gone from strength to strength over the last three years and expanding to include a new Partner will mean even more opportunities for Wales.”

Mari Arthur added: