A new partnership development project has started on site in Portskewett, Monmouthshire, after plans were approved in February 2020. Partners from Melin Homes, Candleston (a subsidiary of Melin), and Monmouthshire County Council have been working on plans for the area since 2016.

The £55million residential project funded by Melin Homes will see the area benefit from 269 new homes. The site will also see the development of a care home that will support 32 people living with dementia. Monmouthshire County Council also obtained funding through Welsh Government’s Integrated Care Fund (ICF) via Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

Deliberately situated as part of the wider development the new care home will enable people living with dementia to be connected with, and be a part of, their community. The home was designed in partnership between Pentan Architects and Monmouthshire County Council.

The Crick Road development will benefit from more green spaces; beautiful gardens, a park, an orchard, hedgerow around the boundary and safe footpaths for the community to explore the surrounding countryside.

“We are delighted to see the commencement of this flagship partnership project, part funded by Gwent Regional Partnership Board via Welsh Government’s Capital Integrated Care Fund. This project will deliver an innovative dementia care home, which will be incorporated within the development of a larger residential scheme within Monmouthshire. The project has been developed in partnership with Health, Social Care and Third Sector organisations and will bring about significant investment, including, much welcomed job creation within the area,” said Cllr Paul Cockeram, Gwent Regional Partnership Board Chair.

Paula Kennedy, Melin Homes Chief Executive said:

“This important scheme is our biggest development in Monmouthshire and demonstrates that by working in partnership we can achieve more. The scheme will bring 68 affordable homes to the area, as well as 201 open market properties. We have worked hard to ensure the development considers the local community, complimenting the beautiful countryside, with a variety of options for active travel encouraging people to walk and cycle as well as electric car charging points. In addition, by working with our partners at Y Prentis we will be offering local employment for apprentices from the area, providing new skills and employment to the people of Monmouthshire”.

Scott Rooks, Commercial Director of Candleston said:

“This is a fantastic new development, and our largest to date following on from our first two developments at Coed Glas, Abergavenny and The Grove, Llanfoist. Candleston is a local leading house builder of high-quality sustainable homes, whilst making long-term investment into communities. The Crick Road development will offer a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes for sale. The first phase is due to commence early 2022, with the first completions anticipated Spring 2023. To register your interest, please visit https://candlestonhomes.co.uk/crick-road/.”

Monmouthshire County Council Councillor Penny Jones, cabinet member for Social Care, said:

“Our partnership with Melin Homes and Candleston has enabled us to integrate plans for the new care home into this important housing development, placing residents’ needs first and putting community at the heart of this project. “The Crick Road care home has been developed by people who have experience of and work in residential care work. Its aim is to provide a ‘home from home’ for people with dementia to live their lives in a setting where they can continue to enjoy their interests and connect with their community,” continued Cllr. Jones. “This care home will support 32 people living with dementia. The home will see four smaller households established, all at ground level, each for eight people. The aim is to reduce scale and create a familiar environment that looks and feels like a home that any of us would recognise. A new staffing model will focus on being with people and not doing to or for, alongside the close involvement of families we will ensure the fullest involvement of the residents in all elements of daily life.”

Cllr Peter Fox, Ward Member for Portskewett from Monmouthshire County Council said;

“I welcome the partnership approach between Monmouthshire County Council, Melin and Candleston, together we will deliver much needed local homes. The addition of a new state-of-the-art care home is also welcome and will bring massive benefits to the wider area, meeting the needs of those living with dementia and strengthening community bonds even further.”

The development will be built over five phases, with leading developer Lovell being awarded the first two phases of the design and build scheme.