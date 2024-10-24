Aerospace Manufacturing Firm Heads to Major Industry Conference

Aircraft cabin lighting solutions experts from STG Aerospace have joined the Welsh Government and Aerospace Wales Forum in Barcelona, for a major industry conference and exhibition.

MRO Europe is the largest aviation event in the region. It provides an opportunity for global aerospace leaders to connect on an international stage amidst 450 exhibitors from around the world representing all levels of the airline supply chain, and over 10,000 attendees including airlines, OEMs, suppliers, and industry experts.

Joining Cwmbran-based STG on the Welsh Pavilion stand is Aermach, MES (Metrology Engineering Services), Caerdav, Aero Engine Services, eCube and Cardiff Airport.

Wales is a centre of excellence for aerospace manufacturing and MRO (maintenance, repairs and overhaul) services and is home to more than 160 aerospace companies, employing over 23,000 people across the country. According to Aerospace Wales Forum figures, the country makes up just 5% of the UK population but accounts for 10% of the UK aerospace industry and 20% of the UK MRO market.

Established in 1995, STG Aerospace has a global presence and is an industry leader for aerospace emergency exit floor path marking and cabin lighting systems. STG solutions are line-fit for major manufacturers including Boeing and Airbus and are operating on over 10,000 aircraft, with some 300 airlines across the globe.

Lynn Benham, Regional Sales Manager – Europe, said: