Aerial Photos Show Swansea Indoor Arena Taking Shape

Dramatic new images show how a 3,500-capacity arena is taking shape between Swansea’s city centre and marina.

The drone photos from main contractor Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd – made public for the first time today – reveal how new parts of the Swansea skyline are emerging.

They show steel skeletons of the city’s new indoor arena and allied buildings going up.

Work on the huge steel frames of the £135m Swansea Central Phase One site began to rise around three weeks ago.

Now, a growing part of the arena framework is taking shape on the former Oystermouth Road car park along with a significant part of the multi-storey car park on the opposite side of the road. The latter is 24m tall.

The steel frame work is being undertaken by specialist contractors carefully complying with relevant coronavirus guidelines.

Council leader Rob Stewart said:

“The new images show that this important project is moving ahead at pace. It’s also being done with great care being given to the health of the workforce and public. “Swansea Central Phase One will help transform Swansea. It’s a catalyst to regenerate Swansea and the region, and – as the recovery goes ahead after lockdown – it will be even more valuable. “I thank the workers there – including many from South Wales and the steel frame specialists themselves – for making progress whilst working to latest guidelines.”

The £135m Swansea Central Phase One transformation scheme includes new parkland, homes, commercial units and almost 1,000 parking spaces. It is all due to open in the second half of next year.

Work on the arena site by main contractor Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd has continued during the recent period of restrictions, in line with Government and industry guidance which allows construction to continue.

A number of South Wales firms continue to work on site along with others.

The steel frame work is expected to last around three months.

Swansea Council is behind the Swansea Central Phase One, with some funding for the arena coming from the £1.3bn Swansea Bay City Deal. Some funding for the new bridge comes from the Welsh Government's Active Travel Fund.