AerFin Moves to State-of-the-art Global Headquarters in South Wales

AerFin, the aviation asset specialist that buys, sells, leases and repairs aircraft, engines and parts, has moved to a brand-new global headquarters in South Wales.

The firm said the move reinforced its commitment to supporting employment in the region while meeting the needs of the aviation industry on a global scale.

The new 116,000 sq. ft. facility at Indurent Park, Newport, has been designed and custom-fitted to enhance operational efficiency and foster collaboration and aims to provide an “inspirational environment for both customers and employees”.

AerFin CEO Simon Goodson said:

“Our new headquarters in South Wales marks a significant step in AerFin’s growth journey. It reinforces what our customers, partners, suppliers and investors value about our capabilities to deliver confidently, reliably and progressively for them across a global footprint that includes key facilities in Miami, Singapore, Dublin and London Gatwick. “Indurent Park will be a cornerstone of our growth, enabling us to meet the needs of a global customer base while maintaining strong roots in South Wales.”

The new facility will double AerFin’s engine MRO capacity, enabling up to 200 quick-turn shop visits annually. This expansion ensures faster turnarounds and increased capacity to meet the rising demands of the aviation industry, it said.

Equipped with warehouse automation, advanced diagnostics and eco-friendly processes, the headquarters is designed to deliver bespoke engine MRO solutions for airlines, lessors and MROs worldwide. It reflects AerFin’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and staying ahead of the evolving needs of the aviation sector, said the firm.

The facility features more than 13,600 sq. ft. of office space, 125 parking spaces – including 20 equipped with EV chargers – and state-of-the-art meeting rooms.

The Indurent Park facility boasts a BREEAM Excellent accreditation, ranking it among the top 10 percent of UK buildings for sustainability. It features rooftop solar panels, rain water harvesting system, energy-efficient lighting, and construction using sustainable materials.

“This move is a game-changer for AerFin,” said AerFin’s Chief Operational Officer, Simon Bayliss. “It’s lighting the way to a prosperous future, allowing us to hit the ground running as we continue our growth in 2025 and beyond. It’s the way ahead for our employees, our customers and the aviation aftermarket.”

AerFin has been supported by building consultancy Cooke & Arkwright and Trefoil Interiors during the development of the new HQ.

Ben Bolton, Director of Business Space for Cooke & Arkwright, said:

“We are thrilled to have secured this property for our clients. We were hired to develop Aerfin’s property strategy which included significant business growth and operational efficiency targets. The acquisition reflects the endpoint of a long project, further demonstrating our experience and commitment to providing tailored solutions for clients that align with the evolving needs of many occupiers.”

George Watts, Director of Building Consultancy for Cooke & Arkwright, added:

“Being part of the acquisition team allowed us to manage both the practicalities and costs of the move from start to finish. It’s highly rewarding to see the tangible impact of our project management. By collaborating closely with various client groups throughout the project, we ensured that all aspects of the business were taken into account, ultimately delivering a unique, modern, functional and sustainable working environment for AerFin.”

Dan Townsend Trefoil Interiors Ltd, said:

“We were approached by AerFin to assist them in their site relocation to Indurent Park. Our initial scope was to sit down with all relevant departments from AerFin to fully understand their brief and requirements. From this, we were then able to produce various designs and concepts, coupled with 360-degree CGI walkthroughs to provide full and precise life-like visuals of each proposal. “Once the final designs and costs were agreed upon, we immediately mobilised our site team as the project was under an extremely tight deadline of just 20 weeks. However, through working collaboratively with our supply chain and the AerFin team, we were able to achieve the deadline and deliver what we feel has been one of the most prestigious projects we have been involved in.”

Hannah Bryan-Williams, Development & Leasing Manager at Indurent, said: