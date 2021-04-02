Adventure Travel Implements Telematics Technology to Reduce Emissions

Leading transport provider Adventure Travel has announced a new partnership with safety telematics solution provider GreenRoad to improve safety, reduce emissions and maximize operational efficiency across its 150-vehicle fleet.

Adventure Travel, formerly NAT Group, has teamed up with GreenRoad to install the latest version of its fleet safety and performance solutions in its vehicles to provide drivers with real-time coaching and information on how efficiently they are driving by gathering and analysing detailed data about their performance. As a result, the South Wales bus operator expects its drivers to adopt safer, more fuel-efficient and smoother driving styles that will reduce emissions and chances of collisions, while leading to increased passenger comfort and significant fuel savings.

Since its foundation in 2004, GreenRoad has been providing connected vehicle solutions for commercial fleets using real-time coaching and cloud-based intelligence. Made up of fleet performance experts, technologists, data scientists and customer service specialists, the company’s technology has improved the driver behaviour of hundreds of thousands of drivers worldwide.

Adam Keen, Adventure Travel Managing Director, said:

“GreenRoad provides leading fleet performance management solutions worldwide and we are pleased to be able to employ their technology here in South Wales. The new relationship with GreenRoad not only enables us to be a more environmentally friendly operator by reducing fuel usage and fuel wastage, but it also shows that we are continuing to invest in technology during what are undoubtedly very difficult times. I have prior experience working with GreenRoad within bus operations elsewhere in the UK and know that it will deliver what we need it to, when implemented and managed correctly.”

Richard York, GreenRoad Global Account Manager, said: