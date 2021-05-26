Admiral Tops UK List of Best Employers for Wellbeing

Welsh employer, Admiral has been named the best big company in the UK for Wellbeing.

The FTSE 100 financial services company, which is headquartered in Cardiff, was recognised for its outstanding approach to employee wellbeing by workplace engagement specialists, Best Companies.

The FTSE 100 financial services company, which is headquartered in Cardiff, was also 5th in the annual list of UK’s 25 Best Big Companies to Work For.

The company, which employs more than 7,500 people across South Wales was also included in Insurance’s 10 Best Companies to Work For, as well as the 30 Best Companies to Work For in Wales. It ranked 2nd and 7th respectively.

It is the 21st year Admiral has been recognised by Best Companies and it is the only company to be recognised every year since the list began. Last year, it came third in the list and in 2019 Admiral was named the number one best big company to work for in the UK.

Admiral Group CEO, Milena Mondini, said,

“I am so proud to be recognised by Best Companies as one of the 5 best big companies in the UK, and the best big company in the UK for wellbeing. “There is nothing more important to us than looking after our people. And obviously, in the last year, it has been the case even more. From the outset of the pandemic, our priority has been the safety and wellbeing of our colleagues, ensuring they were supported whilst we adapted to new ways of working and the many challenges that Covid brought. “We embraced flexible working arrangements, ensured regular communication signposting to resources geared towards helping our colleagues cope during the crisis, and we worked hard to equip our managers to support their team members on an individual basis. “It’s our people that make Admiral such a special place to work and the commitment and resilience they have shown this past year is something I will never forget. “I want to thank each and every one of my colleagues for everything they do to make Admiral such a fantastic company, not just for each other, but for our customers and our wider community too. Thank you.”

The Best Companies lists are based on the results of anonymous employee engagement surveys, which are designed to allow employees to comment on all facets of their working environment, relationships and organisational culture.

The surveys cover eight aspects of workplace engagement: leadership; my company; personal growth; my team; my manager; wellbeing; fair deal and giving something back. The results are used to create a Best Companies Index score that is then used to rank organisations.

Admiral has been named in the Best Companies to Work For lists ever since the competition began in 2001.

2021 5th 2020 3rd 2019 1st 2018 3rd 2017 2nd 2016 6th 2015 5th 2014 2nd 2013 11th 2012 6th 2011 9th 2010 16th 2009 37th 2008 57th 2007 21st 2006 20th 2005 20th 2004 60th 2003 46th 2002 42nd 2001 32nd

For job opportunities at Admiral please visit https://admiraljobs.co.uk/