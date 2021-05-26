Why Creating a Security Conscious Culture is Key To Preventing a Cyber Pandemic

As we begin to move into yet another phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many businesses strategizing about how their personnel will operate as the UK slowly moves out of lockdown, many will continue to work from home or from co-working spaces for part of the week.

The weak spots in a company’s network caused by laptops, phones and tablets will need to be evaluated if we are to combat a pandemic of a different kind, A cyber risk pandemic.

Culture as well as kit will be at the heart of businesses’ armoury to combat the growing risk of cyber-attacks which since the first lockdown saw a steep rise in cyber-attacks – from 137 to 9,116 incidents from January to March last year.

Professor Dan Hyde, technology, and cyber regulation partner at Harrison Clark Rickerbys, spoke to Business News Wales about the importance of creating a security conscious culture and why this was essential as we navigate a hybrid model of working.

Organisations were forced to change and adapt quickly, and Dan discusses how this unexpected shift is one that many businesses still need to address. No-one could have ever foreseen needing to cater for a workforce in so many varied circumstances, never mind considering the myriad of new risks that came along with it.

The lack of cohesion faced by many working at disparate locations has also meant that old policies around conduct have gone out the window, and creating a new policy now has to be about creating a new cultural understanding that all employees can believe in.

Cyber Risk has never been so prominent as it is today. Please click below to hear more from Professor Dan Hyde as he discusses the way in which we approach protecting our world of work needs to be revisited.