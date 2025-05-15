Acuity Law Supports Yodel Mobile on Acquisition by NP Digital

Acuity Law, along with alliance partner Kepler Wolf, has successfully advised the majority shareholders of Yodel Mobile on its acquisition by digital marketing agency NP Digital.

A pioneer in mobile app marketing, Yodel has a proven track record of delivering results for brands such as UKTV and B&Q. Named App Marketing Agency of the Year at the 2024 App Growth Awards, their services include app store optimisation (ASO), user acquisition, and expert consultancy.

Acuity played a key role in supporting Yodel’s majority shareholders throughout the acquisition, a move that combines Yodel’s expertise with NP Digital’s global reach and digital marketing solutions. The deal is set to improve the app experience for clients in finance, travel and hospitality, wellness, education and e-commerce sectors, addressing the growing demand for personalised experiences.

The Acuity team was made up of Andrew McGlashan, John Haggis, Cameron McColl and Hannah Miles with employment law advice from Juliette Franklin and commercial law input from John Tay.

Andrew McGlashan, Corporate Partner at Acuity Law, said:

“This acquisition represents a big step forward for both parties, and we’re delighted to have used our expertise to support Yodel Mobile in securing a deal that will bring innovative solutions to a worldwide audience. “It also highlights the growing importance of mobile app marketing in today’s digital landscape, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this collaboration will have on clients across multiple sectors.”

Mick Rigby, Founder and CEO of Yodel Mobile, said:

“We’re excited to be joining NP Digital, a global leader in end-to-end digital marketing. This acquisition emphasises our shared commitment to helping clients meet consumer needs through performance-driven strategies, especially with AI shaping the way we market. We’re hugely grateful to Acuity for their outstanding support and guidance throughout this transaction. Their expertise, responsiveness and attention to detail were instrumental in navigating the complexities of this deal. Thanks to Acuity’s help the deal was completed to everyone’s satisfaction and we’re perfectly placed now to deliver more comprehensive solutions with even greater impact.”

NP Digital has seen consistent growth in recent years, driven by rising demand for app store search strategies and optimisation. The acquisition of Yodel Mobile strengthens their ability to help brands thrive with cutting-edge solutions, while their London team is set to double as a result of this expansion.

Headquartered in Cardiff, Acuity Law is a fast-growing law firm with over 150 lawyers supporting business clients throughout the UK. The firm’s growth strategy has seen it open offices in Birmingham, Leeds and Liverpool in recent years, adding to its presence in Bristol, London and Swansea.