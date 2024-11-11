Action for Children Welcomes New Ambassador Alun Michael at Cardiff Castle Reception

Cardiff Castle hosted a special reception to welcome the Rt. Hon Alun Michael JP to the voluntary role of Action for Children ambassador.

The reception was marked by speeches from Action for Children chief executive, Paul Carberry, Action for Children chair of trustees, Sarika Patel, Action for Children trustee and chair of Wales National Advisory Committee, Peter Curran, Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne and Welsh Government minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden MS. Mr Michael concluded the event by addressing the gathering with an acceptance speech.

Mr Michael is a long-standing advocate for Action for Children’s causes. He brings his extensive experience as a youth worker, magistrate, government minister and police and crime commissioner to help Action for Children bring positive and lasting change to the lives of children and young people across the UK.

Mr Michael said:

‘I'm very pleased to join Action for Children in this voluntary capacity as Ambassador because in addition to the excellent work done by the charity to the benefit of children in a whole variety of ways across every county in Wales and all four nations of the UK, they are breaking new ground in supporting children and young people who have been exploited by criminals. ‘Their work is providing real insight into how criminals use a model of exploitation that is frighteningly effective to draw children and young people into criminal activity. My priority as Ambassador will be to help spread that understanding and to engage public bodies and government at local, regional and national level in combatting the very real threat to our children.’

The Rt. Hon. Alun Edward Michael JP is a retired Welsh Labour and Cooperative politician. He served as Secretary of State for Wales from 1998 to 1999 and then as the first Secretary of Wales (later known as First Minister) and Leader of Welsh Labour from 1999 to 2000. After serving on both the Justice and Home Affairs Select Committees, he resigned as an MP in 2012 to stand for election as Police & Crime Commissioner for South Wales, a post he held until May this year.

Paul Carberry, Action for Children’s chief executive, said:

‘It’s a huge honour to welcome the Rt. Hon Alun Michael as an Action for Children ambassador. He has a wealth of experience and knowledge that can only benefit us as we adapt to the challenges that all charities face today. ‘Of huge importance is the fact Alun understands what we’re about and can add significant value to the work we do. I’m greatly looking forward to working closely with him and harnessing everything he brings to the table as we continue our important work for children and young people.’

Sarika Patel, chair of the Action for Children trustees, added:

‘The Rt. Hon. Alun Michael has worked at the top of public life in Wales and the UK for many years, and is a great supporter to have on board with the charity. We will benefit hugely from having him as an ambassador and it’s a great honour for me to be here and welcome him into the Action for Children family.’

Action for Children protects and supports vulnerable children and young people by providing practical and emotional care and support, ensuring their voices are heard and campaigning to bring lasting improvements to their lives. With 372 services in local communities across the UK, in schools and online, in 2023/2024 the charity helped 687,755 children, young people and families.