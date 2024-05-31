Acquisitive Recruitment Group Set for Continued Growth with £18m Facility

A Cardiff recruitment services business is set to continue its growth with £18 million in working capital support.

Smart Solutions (Recruitment) Ltd has secured the aggregated confidential invoice discounting facility from Cynergy Business Finance (CBF).

The facility provided to Smart Solutions and its associated entities, Heat Recruitment Ltd and Bridgestone Group Ltd, will provide working capital across the three businesses and support the acquisitive group as it continues to expand its presence across the UK market.

Established in 2007, Smart Solutions is a leading recruitment agency in the UK for temporary recruitment and has specialists working across a number of sectors, including a division dedicated to waste and recycling.

After becoming the majority shareholder of Smart Solutions in November 2023, Robert Webb acquired Heat Recruitment and Bridgestone Group, both of which take a similar sector agnostic approach offering bespoke services that cover a wide range of industries.

CBF was introduced to Smart Solutions by TGL Solutions Limited, and by building a strong relationship with the group’s management team were able to structure a confidential invoice discounting facility that will provide the necessary working capital requirements across the three businesses, with the flexibility to fund new opportunities aligned with the group’s strategic growth plans.

Robert Webb, Chairman and CEO of Smart Solutions, Bridgestone Group and Heat Recruitment, said:

“Within the past few years we have seen a lot of exciting changes at Smart Solutions. Having acquired two businesses within three months, it’s important that we have the necessary working capital to ensure our operations continue to run smoothly. The funding from CBF will help us do this, while also allowing us to look forward as we grow as a stronger, dynamic group. “Dave and the CBF team really took the time to understand our requirements and ambitions, and we couldn’t have had better partners in this process. This is just the start of our journey, and I’m excited for what’s to come for the group.”

Dave Golding, Managing Director at Cynergy Business Finance, said: