ABP Expands Property Team in Wales and Short Sea Ports Region

Associated British Ports (ABP), a leading port operator and one of the largest commercial landowners in the UK, has announced the expansion of its property team in the Wales and Short Sea Ports (WSSP) region with the addition of three new members.

It said the strategic move underscores its commitment to enhancing its property capabilities and driving sustainable growth across its extensive portfolio.

Helen Thomas, Head of Property for the Wales and Short Sea region at ABP, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Tracy Brooker as Lead Estate Manager, Will Ryan as Land & Planning Manager, Alex Kaine as Estates Surveyor to the team and to have promoted Callum Rees to Property Asset Manager for the region. Each brings a wealth of experience and expertise to their respective roles, further strengthening our team, and ensuring we continue to exceed the expectations of our customers.”

Tracy Brooker has joined as the new Lead Estate Manager for ABP’s Short Sea Ports, covering East Anglia, Northwest and Scotland. Tracy is a qualified chartered commercial surveyor and a registered valuer, and also has management experience. Tracy's extensive career spans both public and private sectors, including several years as a partner in a family-run chartered mineral and waste business.

ABP said that Tracy's diverse background equips her with a unique perspective and a comprehensive understanding of the complexities involved in estate management. Her proven track record of delivering exceptional results makes her a valuable addition to the ABP team, it said.

Tracy said:

“I am excited to join ABP and take on this new challenge. I look forward to working with the team to contribute to the continued success and growth of our ports.”

Will Ryan has joined the WSSP Property Team as Land and Planning Manager to provide planning and consenting advice. Will is a Member of the Royal Town Planning Institute and the Chartered Institute of Waste Management. With over 30 years of experience in facilitating frequently controversial development schemes, including in the industrial, waste, and energy sectors, Will brings a wealth of expertise to ABP. His experience includes employment periods at Cemex, Zip World, and Savills, as well as with major environmental consultancies.

Will said:

“I am thrilled to join ABP and to contribute to the planning and development of our ports. I look forward to leveraging my experience to support sustainable growth and innovative projects across the region.”

Alex Kaine has joined the WSSP Property Team as an Estates Surveyor. In this role, Alex will focus on lease events, growing portfolio revenue, and building strong tenant relationships to facilitate their growth within the ports. Alex joins ABP from Alder King, where he worked in the agency/lease advisory team covering industrial, land, office, retail, and leisure asset classes in South Wales. He is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Alex said:

“Joining ABP is an exciting opportunity for me. I am eager to work with the team to enhance our portfolio and build lasting relationships with our tenants, ensuring their success within our ports.”

Callum Rees has been promoted to Property Asset Manager for the WSSP region. Callum joined ABP three years ago as a Graduate Surveyor in the Wales and Southwest Estates Management team. In April 2024, he achieved MRICS status, becoming a Chartered Surveyor after completing the highly regarded Assessment of Professional Competence (APC).

In his new role, Callum will work closely with Jeff Gibb, Lead Property Asset Manager, to deliver on ambitious property revenue targets and strengthen the performance of ABP’s extensive portfolio across 16 ports.

Callum said:

“I am honoured to take on this new role at ABP. I look forward to working with Jeff and the team to achieve our goals and contribute to the continued growth of our portfolio.”

ABP said it was committed to investing in top-tier talent to drive innovation and excellence in all aspects of its operations. The expansion of the property team in the WSSP region reflects ABP's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in estate management and delivering unparalleled service to its customers and partners, it said.