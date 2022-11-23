Aberglasney Set to Host One of Carmarthenshire’s Biggest Festive Events Once Again Next Month

Aberglasney will once again host one of Carmarthenshire’s biggest festive events when the annual Winter Fair returns on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 2, 3, 4 December 2022.

For three days the Gardens will be transformed into a Christmas paradise. There will be over 100 handpicked exhibitors who are artists, makers, crafters and designers as well as music, entertainment, Santa visiting and local artisan food and drink producers.

Jim Stribling, Aberglasney’s Director of Operations, said,

“We are excited to be able to once again hold our Winter Fair after a break of two years due to covid restrictions. It will be the perfect start to the festive season as the Gardens and Mansion house will be transformed into a one-stop-shop for those preparing for Christmas.”

The Fair will be open each day from 10am until 4.30pm. The warming scent of a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie will welcome visitors to the Gardens as will the sounds of Christmas, from traditional, to rock and school choirs as well as an orchestra and Ukuleles.

Visitors will find unique gifts, handmade decorations, art, beautiful homeware and artisan food. There are also one-off pieces of jewellery and fashionable winter wear for those who want something special.

Santa will also make time in his busy schedule to visit every day. Sion Corn will be happy to chat in English, neu yn Gymraeg. There will be an unique Aberglasney gift for each child that visits him and a trail around the Gardens for children to find all the festive clues. Proceeds from the visits to Santa’s grotto will go towards the Noah’s Ark children’s charity.

The event will have a food marquee which will give visitors the opportunity to stock up on all their festive treats with some of the region’s very best artisan food and drink producers exhibiting. From decadent chocolate, festive spirits to Welsh cheese, there’s something to tantalise everyone’s tastebuds. There will also be a range of outlets for ‘on the go’ eating and drinking.

Entrance to the Winter Fair will be £10 per person with no separate entrance fee to the Gardens. Visitors to the Winter Fair will be welcome to enjoy a walk around the Gardens during their visit. Aberglasney members are admitted to the Winter Fair free of charge as part of their membership package. There will be a free park and ride service available from Gelli Aur College. Group discounts are available if pre-arranged. For full details visit: www.aberglasney.org