Abergavenny Fire Update – Road Closures

Following a fire in Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, on Sunday, 10th November, Monmouthshire County Council has implemented road closures in the area to support the ongoing multi-agency response.
Due to an ongoing investigation by Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, these road closures will remain in effect until further notice due to safety concerns for the public.
Currently, the road closures are as follows:
Frogmore Street
- No Vehicle access to Frogmore Street.
- Pedestrian Access up to the Baker Street and Frogmore Street junction only.
- Pedestrian access to the southern end of Frogmore Street is via the A40 only.
Baker Street
- No vehicle access past the junction of Princes Street.
- Authorised pedestrian access only.
High Street
- Delivery vehicle access between 4pm – 10am, restricted to a maximum weight of 7.5 tons.
- No through vehicle access, exit via Lion Street.
- Full pedestrian access.
Changes to the road closures will be updated as investigations are concluded, and we'll update the public via our website and social media channels.
Council Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, commented:
“We are truly shocked by the events of Sunday night. Our thoughts are with all residents and businesses affected.”
“As a council, we are here to support anyone needing information or assistance following the fire. The current closures have been implemented for the public's safety. While we understand this may impact other businesses, public safety is our number one priority at this moment in time.”
“We will continue collaborating with emergency services and our partners to support everyone affected.”
“I would like to thank the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police for their prompt response and continued support. I also thank Abergavenny Town Council and the local community. Once again they showed what we do best in Monmouthshire: selfless practical help and support for people in need.”