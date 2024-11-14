Abergavenny Fire Update – Road Closures

Following a fire in Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, on Sunday, 10th November, Monmouthshire County Council has implemented road closures in the area to support the ongoing multi-agency response.

Due to an ongoing investigation by Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, these road closures will remain in effect until further notice due to safety concerns for the public.

Currently, the road closures are as follows:

Frogmore Street

No Vehicle access to Frogmore Street.

Pedestrian Access up to the Baker Street and Frogmore Street junction only.

Pedestrian access to the southern end of Frogmore Street is via the A40 only.

Baker Street

No vehicle access past the junction of Princes Street.

Authorised pedestrian access only.

High Street

Delivery vehicle access between 4pm – 10am, restricted to a maximum weight of 7.5 tons.

No through vehicle access, exit via Lion Street.

Full pedestrian access.

Changes to the road closures will be updated as investigations are concluded, and we'll update the public via our website and social media channels.

