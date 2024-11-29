Aber Falls Releases Limited Edition ‘Manzanilla’ Single Malt Welsh Whisky

The North Wales based whisky distillery, Aber Falls, has released a brand new ‘Manzanilla’ whisky, with just 842 bottles being made available from its Visitor Centre and website in time for Christmas.

The limited edition whisky features a light coastal salinity from the Manzanilla – also influenced by Menai Straits – alongside floral chamomile, subtle hints of green apples and some light bread-dough notes.

Sam Foster, Distillery Manager at Aber Falls, said:

“Once again, the flexibility that comes with being a Welsh distillery allows us to experiment with different wood types and barrels. Our Manzanilla release is a perfect example of this and offers a standout flavour profile.”

Aber Falls’ Single Malt Welsh whiskies are distilled, matured, and bottled in North Wales between the foothills of the Carneddau mountains in Eryri and the Menai straits. They are crafted using 100% Welsh malted barley and rock-filtered water taken from the Aber Falls Waterfall.