A Much-loved Ice Cream Parlour and Pizzeria Scooped Two Prestigious Food Prizes after Celebrating 50 Years in Business

Beddgelert-based Glaslyn was a double winner at the Great Taste Awards 2022, receiving plaudits for its mint chocolate chip and salted caramel flavours.

Employing 36 staff in peak season and 10 throughout the year, the family-run firm has been a hit with customers for generations.

Founded by Joan and Bert Rowley, the net-zero company is now run by granddaughter Bonnie, who is focused on becoming an even more sustainable venue while retaining their skilled, traditional methods and continuing to support independent producers across North Wales.

“We were absolutely delighted to be recognised at the Great Taste Awards, not once but twice, and would like to thank the judges for their complimentary feedback,”

she said.

“Like most businesses in the hospitality and food and drink industries we faced our challenges during the pandemic and continue to because of the rise in the cost of ingredients and energy, but this is also an opportunity to take a step back and reflect on our direction of travel.”

Bonnie added:

“Quality has always been paramount for us – from our team, food, and the service – and that will always be the case, especially as we undergo the process of launching a new wholesale department. “And becoming a net zero business was always a priority as we recognise our impact upon the community and our environment. This directly aligns to the values instilled by my grandparents all those years ago.”

Supplying ice cream to local cafes, shops, and visitor attractions, including the Glaslyn Osprey Centre, Welsh Highland Railway, Sygun Copper Mine and Llyn Gwynant campsite, Glaslyn also uses nearby suppliers – Halen Mon and Purple Moose Brewery among them – and natural local ingredients on their hand-stretched stone baked pizzas, from independent firms such as Madarch Cymru and Snowdonia Cheese Company.

Having made significant investment and plans that support growth post-pandemic, Bonnie has a clear vision for the future.

“Winning these awards gives us confidence we are moving in the right direction by blending the old with the new,”

she said.

“From traditional methods and recipes handed down by my dad Derek, to us now using world leading gelato machinery to produce artisan batch ice cream. “From here we will take further steps to develop our recipes and products and are also looking to expand our team with the recruitment of a food quality and operations manager.”

Bonnie added:

“Covid-19 did force us to make changes, we focused on QR codes for click and collect takeaway, created an outdoor seating area and unveiled a new website giving customers a better online experience, which overall improved our efficiency. “Growing our local wholesale venture during this time also enabled us to share Glaslyn’s story with even more people. “We have always been determined to grow slowly and organically, hand in hand with our community and in collaboration with local suppliers and producers. “That will never change, and we would like to thank everyone who has given us so much support.”

For more information, visit the website www.glaslynices.co.uk or follow them on Facebook or Instagram at @glaslynbeddgelert