A Five-Day Virtual Event on Tackling the Climate Emergency

The focus around what Wales needs to do to move towards a net zero future continues this month as Welsh Government hosts Wales Climate Week from 22-26 November, as part of its COP Cymru season.

Focusing on the national mission to make the 2020s a ‘decade of climate action’ and laying the foundations for a Net Zero Wales, the week of virtual events will encourage a Wales-wide conversation on how we can help tackle the climate emergency.

All events throughout the week will takes place online, between 22 to 26 November, with each day focusing on a different theme and highlighting actions that need to be taken to reduce carbon emissions or adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The daily themes are:

Day 1 (Monday 22 November) Wales and The World – Welsh Ministers, leading scientists, international partners, youth ambassadors and other key voices will shed light on how Wales plans to achieve the same level of decarbonisation in the 2020s as achieved in the previous thirty years.

Day 2 (Tuesday 23 November) Energy and Emissions – Key players come together to show how Wales is tackling new ways of removing carbon from our energy systems and the importance of reducing our reliance on traditional energy sources.

Day 3 (Wednesday 24 November) How Wales Is Responding To The Climate Emergency – An exploration of the actions and policies from different sectors of the economy to enable and drive change.

Day 4 (Thursday 25 November): Exploring the role of nature in climate resilience – A focus on the most effective actions, on land and at sea, to reduce the impact of climate change.

Day 5 (Friday 26 November): How individual choices impact the world climate – A look at the difference each of us can make at home, in work and in our community.

All Wales Climate Week events are free to attend and delegates can register to watch any or all of the sessions live, leave comments and ask questions as part of the virtual audience.

As well as the live panel sessions, the COP Cymru events portal will provide additional resources in the form of videos, reports and presentations to provide further insight into what is being done around Wales to combat climate change. The sessions will also be available on demand after the day’s events for those who want to re-visit the programme, while a group of students from Cardiff University’s School of Law and Politics will be providing a Daily Bulletin that help showcase the range of climate action happening around Wales, as well as the opportunities to do more.

Julie James MS, Minister for Climate Change, said: “We have a lot to reflect on now COP26 has drawn to a close, both in terms of progress made and next steps.

“I am pleased that so many people and organisations are coming together to contribute to Wales Climate Week so we can discuss the positives but also the reality of the challenges we still face.

“This is a collective effort and it is encouraging to see so many key partners from sectors including the arts, science, industry and business all engaged in moving Wales forward to net zero by 2050.”

Make the pledge…

Meanwhile, people across Wales are being encouraged to make a pledge to show how they will help tackle the climate emergency. The types of pledges are not restricted and can be made via individuals, groups or organisations across all sectors.

To make your pledge, go to the COP Cymru website.