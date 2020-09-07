A Brand New Techniquest Opens This October

October looks to be an exciting milestone for Techniquest as today it was revealed the centre will re-open this autumn.

After four years of planning and development, the wait for the hugely anticipated ‘Science Capital’ project is nearly over, and a re-opening date of Saturday 10th October has been confirmed. Visitors can pre-book tickets now.

To radically transform the science and discovery centre and diversify its audience, the Science Capital project consists of a significant extension, expanding the floor space by 60% and introducing 52 brand-new exhibits. The project has been the biggest in nearly 34 years of Techniquest’s existence and promises to give visitors a whole new experience.

Visitors can expect a whole range of custom-made, innovative exhibits – including an earthquake simulator, virtual operating table and a remote operated vehicle (ROV). All exhibits within Techniquest will span across five key themes – biomedical science, environment, world issues, chemistry and space.

The move will assist in the charity’s aim to embed science into Welsh culture and make Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) accessible for all.

The re-opening date comes slightly later than planned, as the global outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) forced construction work to stop and for the centre to temporarily close. Despite this, Techniquest is now ready to open to the public and has the correct safety procedures in place to keep everybody safe during their visit. For this reason, those wanting to visit the brand-new Techniquest must pre-book their tickets via the Techniquest website. Walk-ins will currently not be accepted to ensure visitors can enjoy their new Techniquest experience at a safe distance.

Lesley Kirkpatrick, CEO at Techniquest commented:

“The Science Capital project will bring a new lease of life into our centre and offer brand-new experiences for our visitors. As an educational charity, the past few months have been tough, having to temporarily close our doors and face a significant loss of income. We had no choice but to push our launch date back, but a personal ‘thank you’ goes to out to all for their support and patience during this time. We will have a new ticketing system in place to ensure the highest levels of safety for our staff and visitors, so please remember to pre-book your tickets before arrival. We are very excited to finally be able to open our doors to the public from Saturday 10th October and look forward to welcoming you all very soon.”

Techniquest will remain closed for finishing touches until 9th October 2020 and there will be no public access to the building during this time. A new visitors’ experience will be in line with the current Government guidelines and full details are available over on the Techniquest website. Tickets must be pre-booked before arriving at the centre.

For more information and to pre-book your tickets, please visit www.techniquest.org