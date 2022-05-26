£7 Million Refurbishment Phase Completed at Hodge House in Cardiff City Centre

The completion of a £7 million second phase of works marks the conclusion of restoration of the landmark Hodge House office building in Cardiff city centre.

Last year owners Legal & General carried out a comprehensive £10 million refurbishment and re-branding of the 110,000 sq ft, eight-storey Grade II listed office building. Now it has invested a further £7 million to create a remodelled ground floor with new reception and an open plan coffee lounge with meeting areas, break out spaces and facilities to suit the new post-Covid style of office working.

As with the first phase, architect Stride Treglown was commissioned to design and deliver the transformation, with the works undertaken by Paramount Interiors.

Knight Frank and Fletcher Morgan are joint letting agents for Hodge House.

Matt Phillips, head of the Cardiff office of Knight Frank, said:

“The landlord’s decision to repurpose ground floor office suites into a very high quality communal business space gives superb additional facilities for tenants and embraces the more flexible style of office working which has arisen as a result of the pandemic, providing facilities that encourage occupiers to meet, collaborate, unwind and relax.”

Olivia Wood, Hodge House asset manager for Legal & General, said:

“We are delighted with the refurbishment of Hodge House. It represents our drive to create the best quality product aimed at meeting our occupiers’ needs whilst putting ESG at the forefront. Hodge House allows us to be flexible and the newly-created Coffee Lounge provides an impressive area for our occupiers to meet, host events and engage with others in the building.”

Welsh broadband provider Ogi recently signed a 10 year lease on the 6,187 sq ft historic former ballroom at Hodge House, which has been refurbished to create a head office space for the company with open plan desking, ancillary meeting rooms and office space.

Mari Stevens, chief marketing officer of Ogi, said:

“Ogi’s aim is to become one of Wales’s leading broadband companies. As such we were looking for a high-profile HQ in Cardiff. Hodge House provides the ideal balance between character and heritage and the future-tech nature of our brand. By creating jobs in Cardiff and beyond we hope to create an economic impact that ripples right across south Wales, just as our ultrafast broadband network spreads too.”

John James of Fletcher Morgan said: