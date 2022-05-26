Clarke Willmott Announces Promotion for Cardiff Office

National law firm Clarke Willmott LLP has announced its 2022 promotions list which includes one Cardiff-based lawyer.

Corporate lawyer Sally Grech has been promoted to associate and is one of seven new associates across the firm’s seven regional offices. Meanwhile two lawyers were also promoted to partner and eight to senior associate.

Clarke Willmott CEO, Stephen Rosser, said:

“Developing our people is absolutely fundamental to us as a business. The great service that we can provide to our clients is only possible due to the great people we have within the firm, and this has become even more critical as we embrace flexible ways of working.

“Whether our staff began their careers with us or joined at a more advanced level we are committed to training and developing our talent.”

Clarke Willmott is a national law firm with offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton and Taunton.